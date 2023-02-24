ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NITEL/MTEL property sold to Lagos govt — BPE

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Council on Privatisation (NCP), has approved the sale of a NITEL/MTEL Property located at number 3-5, Moloney street, Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos State.

NITEL/MTEL property sold to Lagos govt — BPE.
NITEL/MTEL property sold to Lagos govt — BPE.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Ibeh said the property was one of those listed for sale by the Liquidator of NITEL/MTEL Non-Core assets at the cost of N2.5 billion.

Meanwhile, the property is presently encumbered by the activities of illegal occupants and the Lagos State Government has promised a harmless takeover of the property.”

He said the NCP chaired by the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, granted the approval at its second meeting for 2023 held on Tuesday.

It would be recalled that NITEL was incorporated in 1984 but formally commenced operations in 1985.

NITEL was jointly owned by the Federal Government of Nigeria with 93.3 per cent share and First Bank of Nigeria Plc with 6.7 per cent.

However, MTEL was established in 1996 out of NITEL to provide cellular services.

It started a General System for Mobile communication (GSM) in March 2003 after NITEL transferred its GSM licence it acquired when the Nigerian Communication Commission first auctioned Digital Mobile Licences in February 2001.

Ibeh said the NCP, at its meeting on Feb. 27, 2012, approved the privatisation of NITEL and MTEL through “guided liquidation”.

He said under the guided liquidation strategy, all the core assets and business undertakings of NITEL and MTEL were to be sold as a single or multiple lots.

NITEL and MTEL were to be sold to a qualified bidder by the Liquidator under the general guidance of the NCP.

Ibeh said the strategy was adopted by the council after due consideration of other options, considering the previous failed attempts to privatise NITEL and MTEL through Strategic Core Investor Sale.

The council also considered the failed attempt to privatise NITEL and MTEL through Negotiated Sale strategies and the huge liabilities to creditors to the tune of over N300 billion.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Labour Party alleges omission of logo on Ondo ballot paper

Labour Party alleges omission of logo on Ondo ballot paper

NITEL/MTEL property sold to Lagos govt — BPE

NITEL/MTEL property sold to Lagos govt — BPE

EFCC deploys 200 operatives in Kano, others to check vote buying

EFCC deploys 200 operatives in Kano, others to check vote buying

Piracy: Nigeria removed from unsafe waters list

Piracy: Nigeria removed from unsafe waters list

EFCC in last-minute campaign against vote-buying

EFCC in last-minute campaign against vote-buying

Saturday election a milestone in Nigeria’s democracy — Adeleke

Saturday election a milestone in Nigeria’s democracy — Adeleke

FG sends aircraft to Ebonyi to forestall insurgents’ threats at election

FG sends aircraft to Ebonyi to forestall insurgents’ threats at election

See NSCDC numbers you can call in case of emergency on election day

See NSCDC numbers you can call in case of emergency on election day

UN warns Nigerians against hate speech during election season

UN warns Nigerians against hate speech during election season

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

At least 18 Nigerian nurses charged in US over fake certificates.

At least 18 Nigerian nurses charged in US over fake certificates

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari. [Twitter/@aishambuhari]

Aisha Buhari posts fake news about old naira notes

Simon Ekpa.

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections

Oyibo Chukwu was killed while returning from a campaign rally. (PG)

How Oyibo Chukwu, LP candidate in Enugu was killed and burnt 2 days to election