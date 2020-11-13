The plan, scheduled for launch on Saturday, articulated key priority plans for short, medium and long term development across all sectors of the economy.

“The 25-year Borno State Development Plan (BSDP) aims at restoring the age-old honour, dignity, and prosperity of Borno State, while ensuring that all citizens and future generations have access to basic necessities at every stage of their lives.

“It incorporates a 10-year strategic transformation plan, with the objective of reaching a self-reliant Borno State, with over 70% productive population by 2030.

“The BSDP is a testament of the state government’s unrelenting commitment to drive stabilization, recovery and development across all sectors despite the devastating impact of over a decade of insurgency,” Ndahi said.

He explained that the plan would be implemented through nine strategic pillars comprising human capital development which will prioritize education, social reorientation and skills acquisition, leadership in agriculture with focus on value addition, a health sector that prioritizes prevention and primary health care under one roof, sustainable environment and regional trade hub driving inclusive growth.

Others include reconstruction, rehabilitation & resettlement, purposeful infrastructure, accountable governance as well as peace and security.

Ndahi said that an inclusive and participatory approach was adopted in developing the strategy and development plan, which included a joint needs analysis and a consultative workshop to define the objectives and the priorities.

The director said that the event is expected to be graced by Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed; Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq,

Others are the United Nations Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr Vincent Lelei, and members of the National Assembly from the state, among others.