Journalists and other stakeholders waiting for updates on the growing cases of Covid-19 in the state on Friday were disappointed when it was announced just like Thursday, that the briefing had been suspended.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no reason was given for the impromptu suspension of the briefing by the announcer who assured journalists that there would be briefing unfailingly on Saturday.

The response team headed by the Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Umar , had been mandated by Gov. Babagana Zulum in a broadcast to give the media update on daily basis on the fight against the pandemic in the state.

According to current Covid-19 update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Borno has 66 cases.