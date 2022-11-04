RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Borno rehabilitates 300 health facilities, construct 64 new ones

The Borno Government has rehabilitated no fewer than 300 health facilities and constructed 64 new ones to enhance healthcare delivery in the past three years.

Arab said that the health sector which had faced challenges worsened by the decade-long insurgency was beginning to experience transformation.

The sector was grounded to a halt but we are now witnessing a total rehabilitation and transformation by this administration with the support of our partners.

“Government has rehabilitated/renovated over 300 health facilities and constructed about 64 new ones.

“It has expanded the existing secondary health facilities. The construction of proposed College of Health Sciences and the Borno State Teaching Hospital is progressing steadily,” Arab said.

He noted that the 6th Council on Health Meeting in the state was a milestone for the Ministry as it was coming after 17 years with the last one was held in 2005.

Arab explained that the annual meeting by the council which is the highest decision making body of health provides opportunities to assess the journey so far, successes and challenges.

“It will also look at innovations and deployment of modern equipment and technologies as drivers of progress in healthcare delivery system in the state

“Some of the resolutions at this meeting will guide the government’s planning and actions including policy formulation.

“It may also form part of deliberations at the National Council On Health Meeting,” Arab added.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, Gov. Babagana Zulum represented by the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, reiterated the commitment of his administration to transforming the health sector and lauded the support from all partners in that direction.

Highlight of the occasion is the presentation of a paper on the theme of the meeting titled: ”Health System Strengthening in Post Conflict and Fragile Settings: Challenges and Way Forward” by Dr Shehu Sule.

News Agency Of Nigeria

