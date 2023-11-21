Borno Govt to tap the agricultural potentials of Lake Chad - Gov Zulum

A statement on Tuesday by Malam Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, said Zulum made this known during his visit to Baga where he assessed portion of the lake for agriculture.

The governor also spoke on enhancing trans-border trade between communities in Nigeria and their counterparts of Chad and Niger Republics. Zulum during the assessment observed that with agricultural activities picking up along the shores, the returning communities hitherto depending on government support and humanitarian aid would have sources of livelihood.

“We are here to see how we can support large-scale farming, this town was ravaged by the insurgents and people were resettled back about last two or three years.

“So, in order to provide a means of livelihood to the people we have to exploit the potentials of the Lake Chad.

“Our first objective is to see how we can support the Army and the Navy to clear the waterways so that movement by boat from Baga to Chad can commence which will enhance trans border trade and agriculture”, Zulum said.