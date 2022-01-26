RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Borno Govt set to seize United Nations properties over tax evasion

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The state government said it'll use legitimate means to seize the properties of the agencies.

Gov Babagana Zulum of Borno State (Channels TV)
The Borno State Government has threatened to seize seven properties in the state belonging to the United Nations agencies over tax evasion.

The Executive Chairman Borno State Board of Internal Revenue Service (BO-IRS), Mohammed Alkali made this known during a press briefing in Maiduguri on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

The properties according to him are the World Health Organisation (WHO), World Food Programme (WFP), United Nations High Commission for Refugees(UNHCR), United Nations International Children Emergency Fund(UNICEF), United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs(OCHA), Food and Agricultural Organisation(FAO), and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Alkali said, “It is noteworthy that the aforementioned organisations are generally exempted from payment of tax from their operational funds. They are, however, mandated by law through the provisions of the personal income tax act, CAP P8 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 to remit to the state government what is known as PAYE ( Pay As You Earn) with Withholding Tax (WHT) for their staff and individuals and enterprise contractors respectively.

“But unfortunately, since January 2021, all effort to make them respond positively to the demand proved abortive, thereby forcing BO-IRS to serve them with 30 days notice of seizure of property which is due to lapse on 24th February 2022 as earlier mentioned.

The state government said it'll use legitimate means to seize the properties of the "of the agencies involved”.

