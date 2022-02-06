RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Borno govt says no compensation for demolished Mosques, Churches

The state government said that the worship centres violated the state's Land Use Act.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state (National Accord)
Borno State Government has ruled out payment of compensations for demolished worship centres in the state.

Over time, the state government has knocked down a total of 15 worship centres comprised of 11 mosques and four churches.

The Executive Secretary of Borno Geographic Information Service (BOGIS), Engineer, Adam Bukar Bababe revealed this to newsmen in Maiduguri on Saturday, Feb 5, 2022.

According to him, the worship centres have violated the Borno state Land Use Act and consequently don't have legitimate claim for compensation.

“No residential accommodation should be converted into a place of worship for the public by adherents of whichever faith without due compliance with the provision of any extant law,” said Bababe.

He added that the government arrived at that decision based on the resolutions of the Borno State Implementation Committee on Government White Paper on the Boko Haram Insurgency in the state.

Bababe added, “When we demolished it means they violate the land and use acts, so it means there is no compensation for that demolition. If government demolishes any structure, it is because they have a violation.

“I can tell you that all these worship centres did not follow normal procedure. So, it doesn’t make sense to any government to demolish and later pay compensation.”

Borno state has embarked on massive rehabilitation program aimed at rebuilding all the communities decimated by the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

