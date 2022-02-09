RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Borno Govt resettles Malari community after 7 years, gives 100k each to 500 members

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno on Wednesday, monitored the resettlement of Malari community in Konduga Local Government Area of Konduga after seven years of displacement by insurgents.

Borno Govt resettles Malari community after 7 years, gives 100k each to 500 members . [Twitter:Zulum]

Speaking at the ceremony in Malari, Zulum said the development was another milestone in the resettlement of displaced persons back to their ancestral home.

“It is a thing of joy for us to witness the resettlement of this community this afternoon. Government of Borno is doing everything possible to support the returnees.

“In this ancient town, we still have some missing infrastructure and very soon, we shall rehabilitate the primary school, complete the renovation of the primary healthcare centre and construct the shopping complex as well as other critical infrastructure that are meant to enhance the livelihood of the people,” Zulum said.

He lauded the North East Development Commission (NEDC) for providing food and non food items to the returnees.

In his speech, the Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Mr Mustapha Gubio said the ministry rebuilt 803 houses.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Konduga LGA, Alhaji Abba Saje, thanked Zulum’s administration for its commitment to the resettlement programme and assured the government of the people’s support.

Mustafa Abubakar, a returnee, said he was excited to be back home and remained grateful to God and all that made it possible.

“We are given cash, bags of rice, maize, cooking utensils, mat, mattress, and cooking oil among others,” Abubakar said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zulum at the ceremony, directed the allocation of N100,000 to each of 500 community members whose houses were not part of the 803 houses already rebuilt.

