Gov. Babagana Zulum said this during a working visit to Konduga on Sunday .

Zulum said that government had completed about 250 of the houses.

He said that the rehabilitation would enable residents of the community taking shelter in Internally Displaced Persons ( IDPs) camp to return home.

The governor directed the engineer handling the project to expedite action and complete the project before June 15.

“When we are able to resettle the people of Kawuri back to their communities, we shall move to Umarari.

”We want the people to engage in this year’s farming season in June,” he said.

He urged the military commander in the area to provide more security in the project site to checkmate theft of equipment.

Zulum also provided additional patrol vehicles to hunters in the area to compliment their efforts.