Borno Govt. mobilises for Buhari’s official visit to Maiduguri

Alhaji Muhammad Bulama, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, asked the people to turn out in large number, in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Borno Government on Tuesday called on the people of the state to come out en masse, to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari, during his  visit to Maiduguri, the capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari is  visiting the state to attend the 2018 Chief of Army Staff (COAS) annual conference in Maiduguri. Earlier reports also indicated that the president may use the opportunity of the visit to meet troops fighting the Boko Haram insurgents.

Bulama said that the president would visit  the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai El-kanemi and also inaugurate the army’s annual conference.

On behalf of Gov. Kashim Shettima; I have the pleasure to announce that President Muhammadu Buhari, is paying a one-day official visit to Borno State tomorrow”, Bulama said.

“The president is specifically visiting Maiduguri to declare open the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference which was originally slated for Benin, Edo State.

“On arrival; the president will proceed to the palace of Shehu of Borno to pay courtesy visit and thereafter proceed to the venue of the conference.

“Mr. President is expected to head back to the Maiduguri International Airport en route to Abuja”.

Bulama called on the people, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), clubs and associations, civil servants, labour unions, academics, students, traders, APC members and supporters of the president to troop out en masse and line up the streets to welcome the president.

The commissioner said President  Buhari deserves a second term in office, and as a man who demonstrated love for Borno, the people are duty bound  to reciprocate the gesture by showing him love and support.

