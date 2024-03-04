ADVERTISEMENT
Borno Govt lists snake bites among causes of death for Boko Haram leaders

Bayo Wahab

Abdullahi says many top commanders of the group died due to leadership tussles following the death of their leader, Abubakar Shekau, in 2021.

Boko Haram terrorists have killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions from their communities in the past 11 years [TheCable]

In an interview with Daily Trust, the Special Adviser to the Borno State Government on Security Affairs, Brig. Gen. Ishaq Abdullahi (Rtd) said only about 10 members of the deadly group might still be alive.

Abdullahi said some of the leaders of the terrorist group died as a result of snake bites in the bush while others died due to military action.

He also said many top commanders of the group died due to leadership tussles that followed the death of their leader, Abubakar Shekau, in 2021.

It would be recalled that a leadership crisis broke out between Boko Haram insurgents loyal to Shekau and the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters.

Abdullahi said, “One of their leaders said out of 300 of them that started the Boko Haram sect in pre-2009, less than 10 people could be alive now. Even the remaining 10 leaders have scattered due to the game of powers.

“Some are dead as a result of snake bites in the bush, some died as a result of military actions, some drown during rainy seasons, some died due to gunshot wounds; some as a result of massive surrendering we have witnessed in the last two years.

“Some as a result of in-fighting among them because of the leadership positions, especially after the death of Shekau and that has led to the death of more than 90 per cent of the die-hards with Boko Haram ideology.

“On the other hand, many top commanders of ISWAP have lost their lives to several crises among them.

Due to the demise of the group’s top commanders and founding members, Abdullahi believes the Boko Haram ideology has petered out, adding that those parading themselves as members of the deadly group are criminals who don’t have the group’s ideology.

If you look at it, the ideology is gone and I can tell you that those parading themselves now are criminals who don’t have the ideology,” he said.

