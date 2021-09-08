Borno govt inaugurates committee on Cholera outbreak

Kadafur said that government would provide the committee with all the needed support to successfully carry out its assignment.

Kadafur also urged members of the public to take precautionary measures by observing strict hygiene like regular hand washing before eating and after visiting the toilet, covering of food and warming of leftover foods before consumption.

“Mr Chairman, members of the committee, you are all appointed based your individual merit, experience and personal integrity and therefore, you should work hard to justify the confidence reposed in you by the government,” Kadafur said.

He listed the committee terms of reference to include determining the cause of the outbreak, extend of outbreak in the state and the level of preparedness on ground to contain the outbreak.

Others include: requirements for the control of the outbreak and activation of all Local Government Areas Rapid Response Teams.

Responding, Chairman of the committee, Prof. Hussaini Marte, thanked government for the confidence reposed in them and assured that they would deliver.

“I promise you that we are going to contain this situation, and also we are going to recommend preventive measures to prevent recurrence in future.

“We will also work with World Health Organisation (WHO) which has experience in containing such situations.

“We are swinging into action today,” Marte said.

Giving update on the situation, the Commissioner of Health who is also the Secretary of the committee, Mrs Juliana Bitrus, said 10 LGAs were now affected as against the initial seven and that so far, 917 suspected cases were reported with 43 deaths.