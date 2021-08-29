The Government of Borno State holding a stakeholders’ meeting to discuss the way forward on what to do with repentant Boko Haram fighters, who recently surrendered to Nigerian troops.
Borno Govt holds stakeholders’ meeting over repentant Boko Haram fighters
Gov Zulum urges the people of the state to speak their minds to enable the state government come out with a workable plan.
The meeting which currently holds at the multipurpose hall of the Government House Maiduguri, is chaired by the state governor, Babagana Zulum.
The state government had recently announced its plan to reintergrate the ex-terrorists back into the society.
Two weeks ago, Zulum admitted that the state was in a very difficult situation as the people of the state were facing a dilemma on whether to accept repentant terrorists in their communities or reject them.
At the meeting on Sunday, August 29, 2021, the governor called on the people to speak their minds to enable the state government to come out with a workable plan to deal with the issue.
He said, “Borno has found herself in a very difficult situation to either avert a protracted war and accept the surrendered Boko Haram or reject them and they will join ISWAP”.
The meeting was attended by representatives of various sectors of the society, including security agencies, traditional and religious leaders, civil society organisations, national and state lawmakers, the media and women, TheNation reports.
