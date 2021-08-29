Borno Govt holds stakeholders’ meeting over repentant Boko Haram fighters

The meeting which currently holds at the multipurpose hall of the Government House Maiduguri, is chaired by the state governor, Babagana Zulum.

The state government had recently announced its plan to reintergrate the ex-terrorists back into the society.

Two weeks ago, Zulum admitted that the state was in a very difficult situation as the people of the state were facing a dilemma on whether to accept repentant terrorists in their communities or reject them.

At the meeting on Sunday, August 29, 2021, the governor called on the people to speak their minds to enable the state government to come out with a workable plan to deal with the issue.

He said, “Borno has found herself in a very difficult situation to either avert a protracted war and accept the surrendered Boko Haram or reject them and they will join ISWAP”.