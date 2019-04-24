The state’s Commissioner for Information, Dr. Mohammed Bulama announced the public holiday on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in a statement.

The statement reads: Sequel to the impending official visit of His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Borno State, the Borno State Government has declared tomorrow, Thursday, 25th April 2019 as a public holiday.

“In view of this, members of the general public are hereby urged to troop out en masse to receive Mr. President and his entourage.

“Government regrets any inconvenience that may be caused to the general public and appeals for their support, understanding and cooperation during the visit.

On Wednesday, April 24, 2019, Buhari on a one-day working visit was in Lagos state to commission projects.

According to NAN, the President and his entourage landed at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos at 10.32 a.m on Wednesday amid tight security.

He was received by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, the Governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Deputy Governor of Edo, Mr Philip Shuaibu, Lagos State Governor-Elect, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Mr Obafemi Hamzat as well as top security chiefs.