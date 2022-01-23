RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Borno govt constitutes committee to investigate razor blade attack in school

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Borno Ministry of Education on Saturday announced the constitution of a five-member committee to investigate a razor blade attack on an 11-year-old student of a private school that left him with deep cut on his neck.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state (National Accord)
Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state (National Accord)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the student was attacked by another boarder of the college in Maiduguri and has been on admission at the Intensive Care Unit of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) since the incident occurred on Jan. 16.

Recommended articles

The Borno Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdu Umar, who confirmed the incident and arrest of a 16-year-old suspect, quoted the suspect as saying that he committed the crime so that he would be sent out of the hostel.

“The suspect was arrested and he stated that he did the act because he was not pleased being a boarding student,” Umar said.

The committee, according to a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry of education, Alhaji Mohammed Abacha, is to investigate the remote causes of the incident and suggest ways to curtail its recurrence.

The committee which has one week to submit its report, has Alhaji Sadiq Kadafur, the Ministerial Secretary of the ministry, as Chairman, and Hajiya Hadiza Nasir, the Director Quality Assurance of the ministry, as Secretary.

Other members of the committee are representatives of the Police, Department of State Security (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why late Soun bagged 2 national honours – Osinbajo

Why late Soun bagged 2 national honours – Osinbajo

Abdulsalami narrates how MKO Abiola died

Abdulsalami narrates how MKO Abiola died

NDLEA raids Abuja garden, arrests 6 over drugged cookies, noodles

NDLEA raids Abuja garden, arrests 6 over drugged cookies, noodles

Anambra residents react to 80-man committee for Soludo’s transition programme

Anambra residents react to 80-man committee for Soludo’s transition programme

Benue will soon benefit from World Bank grant of 5m dollars–Ortom

Benue will soon benefit from World Bank grant of 5m dollars–Ortom

Borno govt constitutes committee to investigate razor blade attack in school

Borno govt constitutes committee to investigate razor blade attack in school

TUC gives conditions FG must meet before subsidy can be removed

TUC gives conditions FG must meet before subsidy can be removed

Governorship primaries: Pastor prays no life will be lost in Ekiti

Governorship primaries: Pastor prays no life will be lost in Ekiti

UN chief pledges support for Nigeria in rebuilding Boko Haram ravaged Northeast

UN chief pledges support for Nigeria in rebuilding Boko Haram ravaged Northeast

Trending

The city of Lagos now has the fastest trains in Africa

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu PHOTO - TWITTER - BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU

Tinubu apologises over 'incorrect claim' on PVC, says it was a mistake

National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves.

Buhari to unveil CBN, RIFAN mega rice pyramids in Abuja

Rice pyramid to be launched in Abuja.