Borno govt constitutes committee to investigate razor blade attack in school

The Borno Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdu Umar, who confirmed the incident and arrest of a 16-year-old suspect, quoted the suspect as saying that he committed the crime so that he would be sent out of the hostel.

“The suspect was arrested and he stated that he did the act because he was not pleased being a boarding student,” Umar said.

The committee, according to a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry of education, Alhaji Mohammed Abacha, is to investigate the remote causes of the incident and suggest ways to curtail its recurrence.

The committee which has one week to submit its report, has Alhaji Sadiq Kadafur, the Ministerial Secretary of the ministry, as Chairman, and Hajiya Hadiza Nasir, the Director Quality Assurance of the ministry, as Secretary.