Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has said that insurgents attacks and intimidation in some resettled communities in the state would not deter him.

The governor, while speaking at the inauguration of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Agro-Ranger squad, said his administration is committed to ending insurgency and restoring peace in the state.

He said, “Let me assure our people that the recent intimidations by insurgents at Gajiram; Gajiganna, Dalori, and Gubio will never deter us from our commitments to finding peace and stability in the state.

“We will not be frightened, we will not fear any threat, it rather increases our commitment and resilience until we find peace.

“During my inaugural address; I pledged my commitment towards upholding Section 14 (1b) of the constitution that categorically states that the security and welfare of the people are the primary purposes of government.

“I am ready and ever committed to ensuring the fulfillment of that pledge.”

Zulum said his administration would continue to collaborate with the military, police and other security agencies to protect lives and property.

He also called on insurgents to surrender for de-radicalisation and reintegration into society.