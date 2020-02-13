The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum has said that the people of the state have not lost hope in President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor said this while reacting to the action of the jeering crowed that booed the president when his convoy made its way into the state.

Buhari had gone to Maiduguri, the state capital on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, to condole with the people of the state over the recent Boko Haram attack in which 30 people were killed in Auno, a community near Maiduguri.

On getting to the state, some people lined up on the road booed the president shouting they don’t want his administration again.

President Muhammadu Buhari was booed by Borno state residents when he visited the state to condole with the people over the recent Boko Haram attacks in the state.. [Twitter/BashirAhmaad]

Meanwhile, the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu has said that those who booed the president were paid by politicians.

But in a statement by Isa Gusau, his spokesman, Zulum said Buhari’s visit showed he cared about the people of Borno.

He said, “Mr President, sir, your empathy for the good people of Borno state has never been with the slightest doubt. In fact, it has been so obvious. Your trip to Maiduguri on Wednesday, straight from an international engagement strongly reinforced what we already know of your compassion for the people of Borno.

“Your visit was more than a show of empathy. It strengthened our hope especially because in private, you gave us listening ears with reaffirmation of the commitment you have always had, to ending the Boko Haram insurgency. It is public knowledge that you have since day one of assuming office, made our security, humanitarian and economic situation topmost in your list of national priorities.

“Mr President, sir, Borno has not and will lose hope in you. We believe in you because no one can correctly question your sincerity of purpose. We will continue to hope and pray that God uses your presidency to grant us enduring peace and security in Borno state, rest of the northeast and the whole of our dear country, Nigeria.”