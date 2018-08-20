Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Borno governor’s wife donates 100 rams to clerics, vulnerables

Sallah Celebration Borno governor’s wife donates 100 rams to clerics, vulnerables

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the gesture was extended to the beneficiaries under her pet project, Support for Widows, Orphans and Tsangaya (SOWT) Foundation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sallah ram play

Sallah ram

Borno State First Lady, Mrs Nana Shettima on Sunday in Maiduguri distributed rams to 100 clerics and widows affected by Boko-Haram insurgency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the gesture was extended to the beneficiaries under her pet project, Support for Widows, Orphans and Tsangaya (SOWT) Foundation.

Shettima said that the gesture was to enable the victims celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir happily, and therefore urged them to pray for lasting peace in the country.

“This gift is aimed at supporting them in the spirit of Ed-El-aKabir,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Yagana Mustapha, a widow, thanked the wife of the Governor for the support which she said would enable her celebrate Sallah with Joy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari President vows to jail more peoplebullet
2 Daura Buhari's kinsmen allegedly planning sacked DSS boss' recallbullet
3 In Osun Government declares Monday public holiday for Isese festivalbullet

Related Articles

In Kaduna FRSC deploys 250 personnel, to impound drivers without license
Eid-el-Kabir FRSC deploys 79 personnel in Sango-Ota
Eid-el Kabir Police deploy 1,200 personnel in Zamfara
Eid-el Kabir Cattle dealers decry low patronage in Kano
Eid-el-Kabir Police assures Gombe people of adequate security
Eid-el Kabir Sokoto State Govt. disburses N14.68m for meat
Eid-el-Kabir Kwara FRSC to deploy 2000 personnel, 23 vehicles, 3 ambulances
Eid-el-Kabir NSCDC deploys 5000 men for Sallah holidays in Lagos State
In Osun Workers receive full salaries after 3 years
Eid-el-Kabir FRSC deploys 134 personnel, 20 special marshals in Makudi

Local

In Adamawa Govt. cancels Sallah homage to traditional rulers due to insecurity, flooding disaster
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa
Eid-el-Kabir Delta Gov. Okowa congratulates Muslims, urges Nigerians to be united
Don't collect house rent in advance, Fashola begs homeowners
Power Sector DisCos fault planned implementation of N72bn distribution network financing initiative by TCN
Femi Falana
Economist Intelligence Unit Falana faults EIU report, says Lagos not dangerous city to leave in the world