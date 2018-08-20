Borno governor’s wife donates 100 rams to clerics, vulnerables

news

Borno State First Lady, Mrs Nana Shettima on Sunday in Maiduguri distributed rams to 100 clerics and widows affected by Boko-Haram insurgency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the gesture was extended to the beneficiaries under her pet project, Support for Widows, Orphans and Tsangaya (SOWT) Foundation.

Shettima said that the gesture was to enable the victims celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir happily, and therefore urged them to pray for lasting peace in the country.

“This gift is aimed at supporting them in the spirit of Ed-El-aKabir,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Yagana Mustapha, a widow, thanked the wife of the Governor for the support which she said would enable her celebrate Sallah with Joy.