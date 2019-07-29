Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has reiterated his commitment to supporting security agencies to protect lives and property in the state.

Zulum stated this on Sunday when he visited Gajiram, headquarters of Nganzai local government area of the state, to commiserate with the people over the murder of 60 villagers by Boko Haram insurgents.

He said that the state government would not not relent until permanent peace was restored to the state.

While condemning the attack, Zulum called on the people to be vigilante and cooperate with security agencies in their communities.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and the families, the fortitude to bear the loss.

The governor also visited Specialists’ Hospital Maiduguri, and sympathised with persons who sustained injuries in the attack.

Meanwhile, Mr Mohammed Bulama, the Chairman of the council, told newsmen that the insurgents attacked Badu village and killed over 60 persons, while 11 others were wounded.

“Two weeks ago, Boko Haram insurgents attacked Badu village but the attack was repelled by the villagers and members of the vigilante group.

“The villagers resisted the attack, killed 11 insurgents and recovered 10 AK-47 rifles in the encounter.

“On Saturday at about 11:40 am, the insurgents came on a reprisal mission, attacking mourners at a graveyard in the area, killing over 60 persons and injuring 11 others,” Bulama said.

He added that the wounded had been taken to the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, for treatment.

Efforts to get reactions from the military on the attack proved abortive, as the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Ado Isa, did not respond to inquiries sent to him through Short Service Message (SMS).