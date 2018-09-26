Pulse.ng logo
Borno Gov, Kashim Shettima dissolves cabinet

Kashim Shettima Borno Gov dissolves cabinet

A statement issued in Maiduguri by the Secretary to the Borno Government, Alhaji Usman Jidda-Shuwa, directed all commissioners to handover to permanent secretaries.

Governor Shettima orders Bet9ja, Nairabet agents out of Borno

Borno Governor, Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday ordered the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council.

A statement issued in Maiduguri by the Secretary to the Borno Government, Alhaji Usman Jidda-Shuwa, directed all commissioners to handover to permanent secretaries in their respective ministries before Sept. 28.

The SSG said the governor appreciated the commissioners for their services and contributions to the unprecedented developmental progress recorded by the administration and wished them well in their future endeavors.

He also conveyed the governor’s appreciation to all those who supported the commissioners in the discharge of their duties.

