Deputy Governor of Borno State, Umar Kadafur, says there are people in the state who still do not believe coronavirus is real.

The deputy governor, who doubles as the chairman of the state response team for the prevention and control of coronavirus likens the people’s attitude to the pandemic to the belief they had about Boko Haram insurgency when it first started in the state.

Describing the situation as unfortunate, Kadafur said many people still ignore the social distancing rule by participating in burial ceremonies and observing congregational prayers despite the rise in the spread of the virus.

He said, “When Boko Haram started, a lot of people felt it was something not to be taken seriously, until when it consumed everybody. This COVID-19 is another Boko Haram coming, and yet people don’t believe it’s real,

“I keep saying it’s real. As a response team, we’ll continue telling the general public and reaching out with advocacy.”

In Borno state, a total of 75 people, including 16 health workers have contracted. The state has also recorded 11 deaths.