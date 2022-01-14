Borno CP debunks reports that Boko Haram kidnaps policemen from police college

Earlier, Boko Haram terrorists were said to have attacked the police college and kidnapped an undisclosed number of policemen.

Reacting to the report, Umar admitted that there was an attack on the college, adding that the terrorists were successfully repelled by policemen.

The police boss made this known on Friday, January 14, 2022, while addressing a press conference in Maiduguri.

He said that the purported abduction of mobile police officers by Boko Haram fighters was fake news.

Umar said, “The attention of the Borno State Police Command has been drawn to news making the round on social media, alleging that an undisclosed number of PMF personnel were abducted at the Police Mobile Training College, Gwoza.

“The Command wishes to categorically debunk the news, consider it as ‘fake news’ and also to inform the general public that the insurgents, who attacked the PMF training college on the 13th January 2022 at about 2022hrs were successfully repelled by our gallant officers and men.

“On this note, I am using this medium to call the attention of the general public to disregard any misleading information that may likely cause panic and disturb the peace of innocent citizens who are roaming endlessly in search of a greener pasture, and to assure them of our commitment, focus and determination toward bringing an end to the insurgency and other crimes and criminality in Borno State.”

Meanwhile, the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) released a video showing its fighters attacking the Tukur Buratai Institute for War and Peace (TBI) in Buratai village in Borno State.

In the video, the terrorists were seen shooting in different directions.