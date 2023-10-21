ADVERTISEMENT
Borno Commissioner mysteriously dies 1 month after surviving auto accident

News Agency Of Nigeria

The deceased had survived an accident while on Governor Zulum’s convoy during a week tour in southern Borno barely a month ago.

Late Borno Commissioner, Ibrahim Idriss-Garba [NAN]
Malam Isa Gusau, Gov. Babagana Zulum’s spokesman, who confirmed the news in a statement released on Saturday, said that the Police had commenced an urgent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Gusau said that Zulum received the news with intense shock and profound grief, adding, “The governor mourns alongside the late commissioner’s family, other loved ones, friends, associates, and members of the State Executive Council.”

NAN reports that the state commissioner of police was at the house at which Idriss-Garba died, while the deceased corpse was transferred to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

NAN reports that the late Idriss Garba was the Governor’s Special Adviser on Special Projects before he was elevated and appointed commissioner of RRR, at the commencement of Zulum’s ongoing second term.

According to reports, the deceased had survived an accident while on Governor Zulum’s convoy during a week tour in southern Borno barely a month ago.

