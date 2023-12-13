ADVERTISEMENT
Borno begins mass transit buses conversion to CNG

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor, who also announced plans to convert all street lights to solar, said that such proactive measures were imperative considering the location of the state.

Some electric taxis launched in Maiduguri [NAN]
Some electric taxis launched in Maiduguri [NAN]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu on Monday in Maiduguri unveiled 50 electric taxis procured by the Borno government for its Yankari Express Transport Company.

Zulum stated this during the presentation of the 2024 budget to the state House of Assembly on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

He said that 20 diesel-fuelled buses had so far been converted to CNG, adding that his administration would collaborate with NNPC, which has a gas power plant in the state, to enhance CNG supply.

The governor, who also announced plans to convert all street lights to solar, said that such proactive measures were imperative considering the location of the state in the semi-arid zone which makes it vulnerable to climate change.

“Environmental matters and desertification issues have received a lot of attention from the state government in 2023.

“Mr Speaker, the Ministry of Environment had raised and distributed over four million assorted seedlings to control desertification and restore lost vegetation across the state.

“The problems of erosion and flooding have been addressed squarely through the desilting, evacuation of drainages and construction of culverts to allow for free flow of water, especially during the rainy season.

“The State Environmental Protection Agency (BOSEPA) has also keyed into our sustained efforts aimed at keeping a balanced ecosystem that is beneficial to the people of the state,” Zulum said.

He explained that the Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene sector has also witnessed remarkable progress even in the face of unprecedented challenges.

The governor said the state has recorded substantial achievements in the implementation of Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) policies, setting the stage for future growth and the attainment of Sustainable Development Goal No. 6.

He said the state Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), has made giant strides in infrastructure development including the construction of over 56 hybrid boreholes fitted with overhead tanks, water reticulation, and taps.

“The agency also undertook the upgrading of industrial boreholes into hybrid ones for the first time in the history of the state, eliminating the current high cost of diesel while preserving the environment and ensuring sustainable water supply in line with current global standards.

“Mr Speaker, through intervention by RUWASSA, two local government areas in the state, Biu and Shani, have been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) LGAs, placing Borno State on the global map of states with ODF Local Government Areas,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

