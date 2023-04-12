The sports category has moved to a new website.
Borno assembly member-elect from Chibok is dead

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abbajatau said that the state government would soon make an official statement after speaking with the family of the deceased.

Mr Nuhu Clark (NAN)
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased died in India on Monday, while undergoing treatment.

Babakura Abbajatau, The state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, confirmed the development in an interview with NAN in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

While mourning the deceased, the Borno Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, described the death as a huge loss to his immediate family, people of Southern Borno and the state at large.

Kadafur described the death as a great loss to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in view of his outstanding contributions to the growth and development of the state.

He commiserated with the immediate family of the late politician, and prayed to the Almighty God to give the family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

NAN reports that Clark was a former Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation before resigning on April 25, 2022, to contest the Chibok State Constituency election on the platform of APC.

News Agency Of Nigeria

