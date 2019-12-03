President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the suspension of fuel supply to filling stations around Nigeria's land borders is temporary.

As reported on Pulse, the Federal Government had ordered that petroleum products should not be supplied to petrol stations within 20km of the borders.

According to the report, the President Buhari-led administration, in a memo dated Wednesday, November 6, 2019, gave the order through the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

While acknowledging the hardship of border communities following the ban on sale of fuel at stations 20 kilometres to the border, Buhari said the suspension was a temporary measure as the Customs needed to ascertain outlets involved in real sale of products and those being used for smuggling.

The president previously approved the extension of border closure with neighbouring countries till January 31, 2020.

The presidential directive was announced on Sunday, November 3, 2019, in a memo, which Victor Dimka, the Deputy Comptroller of Customs in charge of Enforcement, Investigation and Inspectorate conveyed to the Sector Coordinators.