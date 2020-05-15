The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammed Babandede, has ordered that the reposting of female personnel who took part in the viral #BopDaddyChallenge be suspended “pending the conclusion of investigation.”

Pulse has extensively reported on the saga involving the female officers of the NIS here and here.

We had also elaborated on moves by the top echelon of the NIS to redeploy them to restive parts of the country as a punitive measure for taking part in the challenge.

In a couple of tweets, the NIS announced that “The attention of the Comptroller General Muhammad Babandede MFR, has been drawn to some trending matters on some social media platforms regarding the deployment of some of our personnel to some formations across the country.

“It is important to note that staff deployment remains a vital practice of regimented organizations such as ours and should be seen as such. As an agency, we maintain zero tolerance to any matters bordering on offences against discipline among members of our workforce irrespective of gender.

“We have a high premium for staff development and indeed encourage personal efforts but that must be within the confines of our rules and regulations.

“The matter involving the personnel in question is still being investigated and therefore, the Comptroller General has directed that the earlier posting order be put on hold pending the conclusion of the investigation.”

The query handed to the officers and the notice of their redeployment for their participation in what social media users deemed an innocuous viral challenge, had sparked outrage and condemnation across the country.

The NIS had deemed the video of the officers flaunting their best looks in the challenge as "embarrassing" and "scandalous" to the paramilitary outfit.