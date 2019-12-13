The author of the soon to be launched book on President Muhammadu Buhari, Philip Agbese, has received an order for over one million copies few weeks to the date for the official launch.

The book entitled, "Integrity Vs Power Play: Understanding the Buhari Phenomenon" is set for launch at the International Conference Centre , on the December 30, 2019.

Agbese, who is the chief executive officer of TheNigerian, a news portal established in the United Kingdom, had in a press statement announced the date and venue for the launch of the book.

"Just few hours after the news went public, inquiries about the book dominated the social media space with many asking for copies.

"Public curiosity on the book has been aroused by the recent debate occasioned by a Nigerian newspaper editorial on whether President Buhari has earned his place as a democratic leader," he said.

The author argued that President Buhari has earned respect as a "transformational leader" and an "outstanding democrat".

"The pungency of the view canvassed as well as the authority with which the book is written serves to whet the appetite of the reading public that various institutions and individuals have placed orders for the book ahead of the set date for launch."

A statement from the book launch committee noted that copies would be made available on the day of the launch and in leading book stores across the country.

The committee said there's no doubt that the "twisted narrative" about the President which some are "trying to impose" on the populace would be challenged with the launch of the book stating that Nigerians and the international community "will soon get to know the truth about the true qualities" of the Nigerian President.