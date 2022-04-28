RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bomb alert: BMO urges Nigerians to be wary, more security conscious

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has asked Nigerians to be security-conscious and to report any suspicious activity in their locality.

President Muhammadu Buhari.
President Muhammadu Buhari.

This it said is in the aftermath of the security alert by the Department of State Services (DSS) on the threat of possible bomb explosions in the country.

Recommended articles

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, BMO urged the citizenry to partner with the security agencies in the task of safeguarding the country.

“We hail the Department of State Services DSS for living up to its responsibility of detecting plans by unscrupulous people to attack critical infrastructure as well as frequently visited public places during the festive season.

“And now that the DSS has done a part of its job, the onus is now on us all, as Nigerians, to help the security agencies and their personnel to tackle the evil ones.

“So it would be expected that community leaders and others would pay close attention to critical infrastructure in their domain in order to safeguard them.

“We urge Nigerians to be more cautious of their environment and also advise owners and managers of recreation centres to implement basic security measures to deter the threats,” the group said.

It equally commended The President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for putting the lives of Nigerians first in all its considerations by ensuring the release of that security alert.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 Presidency: I have 11m votes on standby, Atiku tells PDP leaders

2023 Presidency: I have 11m votes on standby, Atiku tells PDP leaders

Malami set to run for Kebbi governorship

Malami set to run for Kebbi governorship

Bomb alert: BMO urges Nigerians to be wary, more security conscious

Bomb alert: BMO urges Nigerians to be wary, more security conscious

Gbajabiamila says insecurity threatens Nigeria’s nationhood

Gbajabiamila says insecurity threatens Nigeria’s nationhood

Kaduna train attack: Colonel Umar decries trending hostages’ photos

Kaduna train attack: Colonel Umar decries trending hostages’ photos

Oba of Benin describes Osinbajo as son of the soil, says he admires his eloquence

Oba of Benin describes Osinbajo as son of the soil, says he admires his eloquence

There’s intelligence gathering failure in FCT – Minister

There’s intelligence gathering failure in FCT – Minister

INEC resumes voter registration in 24 LGAs in Imo

INEC resumes voter registration in 24 LGAs in Imo

NYSC begins probe as missing Abuja corps member is found dead

NYSC begins probe as missing Abuja corps member is found dead

Trending

7 things to know about alleged drug baron behind Abba Kyari’s N3bn tramadol case

Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu (Business Post Nigeria)

Police declare 12 suspects wanted for killings in Anambra; Full List

Police declare 12 suspects wanted for killings in Anambra; Full List

Protesters storm Jonathan's office, ask him to declare for president

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)

Alaafin of Oyo: 10 things to know about late Oba Adeyemi

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi (Premium Times)