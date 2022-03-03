RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bolt, uber drivers park vehicles as fuel scarcity bite harder

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

As the lingering nationwide fuel scarcity intensifies, some Uber and Bolt drivers have parked their vehicles, leaving commuters with the only option of jostling with limited cars to convey them to their destinations.

Bolt, uber drivers park vehicles as fuel scarcity bite harder
Bolt, uber drivers park vehicles as fuel scarcity bite harder

A commuter, who identified herself as Kenny Idowu, revealed to this writer how long she had to wait to get a ride after placing an order.

Recommended articles

“I was at Surulere on Monday, and I ordered a Bolt ride to take me to Magodo. To my greatest surprise, I couldn’t get a nearby ride even though I was in town. The one that later accepted my order took over 15 minutes to arrive while I waited for him patiently under the sun,” Idowu stated.

Confirming that ride-hailing service riders have not been working in their full capacities as they used to, another commuter, who doesn’t want to be mentioned in this report, shared his experience.

His words: “These days, it has become difficult to get a ride after placing your order. I prefer to use Uber compared to other ride-hailing services for some reasons, but I’ve recently been met with disappointment a couple of times. I was even thinking maybe it’s because I was using Uber, I tried other apps, but the experience is the same. The truth is that not a lot of them are currently working, and this is causing us distress.”

Corroborating the claims about ride-hailing services in recent times, a Uber driver, who spoke anonymously on the matter, lamented the difficulty he faced in securing fuel.

“Imagine buying an incomplete 10 litres of fuel for N4,000 in this very harsh economy… How many people can do that and still work with it? A lot of my colleagues have parked their vehicles since the fuel scarcity began for different reasons. Some of them it is due to the fact that they can’t stress to get the commodity, others, it’s because they are scared of buying petrol that would damage their vehicle,” he stated.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dele Momodu says he’s more confident of winning PDP presidential ticket than Atiku

Dele Momodu says he’s more confident of winning PDP presidential ticket than Atiku

NNPC boss Kyari reveals reason for international oil companies ending operations in Nigeria

NNPC boss Kyari reveals reason for international oil companies ending operations in Nigeria

FEC approves revised National Gender Policy

FEC approves revised National Gender Policy

Long queues, traffic snarl-ups in Lagos as petrol scarcity persists

Long queues, traffic snarl-ups in Lagos as petrol scarcity persists

VIN crisis: Importers threaten to shutdown Lagos markets

VIN crisis: Importers threaten to shutdown Lagos markets

Bayelsa Govt alleges plot to destabilise, blackmail it, threatens legal action

Bayelsa Govt alleges plot to destabilise, blackmail it, threatens legal action

Russia-Ukraine war: Nigeria votes against Putin at UN Assembly

Russia-Ukraine war: Nigeria votes against Putin at UN Assembly

INEC registers additional 113,255 voters in Kogi

INEC registers additional 113,255 voters in Kogi

NSCDC arrests 11 oil pipeline vandals in Delta

NSCDC arrests 11 oil pipeline vandals in Delta

Trending

World War III is an opportunity for a better Africa- Adamu Garba

Adamu Garba is a businessman and member of the APC (Daily Post)

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea.

Russia-Ukraine War: 5 Nigerians fleeing to Poland declared missing [Pulse Exclusive]

Six days after Russian Invasion of Ukraine, many people are still struggling to flee Ukraine for neighbouring countries (Aljazeera)

Ukraine-Russia War: FG to begin evacuation of Nigerians from Wednesday

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama. [Twitter/@GeoffreyOnyeama]