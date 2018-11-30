Pulse.ng logo
Bola Tinubu: 'My Manchester United will rise again'

APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, a staunch Manchester United supporter, says the Red Devil will soon be back as the preeminent club in the English top flight.

Bola Tinubu: 'My Manchester United will rise again' play Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a Manchester United fan, says his club will certainly bounce back (Tolani Ali)

Former Governor of Lagos and national leader of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says even though he’s not very pleased with the patchy form of English Premier League side, Manchester United in the 2018/2019 season, the club will certainly bounce back.

The Red Devils currently occupy 7th position on the log, 14 points behind table toppers and cross town rivals Manchester City.

The unattractive football on display at Old Trafford has also left a handful of its fans disillusioned and Tinubu, a staunch United fan, has also been left heart-broken by the turn in fortunes at a club coached by Portuguese tactician Jose Mourinho.

Focus back on Mourinho and Pogba as Premier League’s African stars aim to continue goalscoring streaks play Man U boss Mourinho dishes out instructions to star player Paul Pogba (socceronsunday.com)

 

When Super Eagle John Mikel Obi, paid Tinubu a visit to solicit his support for Africa’s Next Football Superstar, a talent hunt programme initiated by the Mikel Obi Foundation, the politician confessed that he’s been envious of Chelsea, a club Mikel represented for 11 years.

“I’m very proud and honoured to receive you (Mikel). I’m a great fan of football even though not much of a fan of your former club (Chelsea). I sincerely tried to watch Chelsea all the time you were there because you are a great talent,” Punch quotes Tinubu as telling Mikel.

Tinubu visited Stamford Bridge because of Mikel

Chelsea suffered defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last weekend and Tinubu recalled the game as he spoke with Mikel.

“Chelsea is not my club but he (Mikel) is my club and we will support his project. I’m a Man United fan to the core.

Nigerian midfielder John Obi Mikel made 374 appearances for Chelsea play John Mikel Obi had a glittering career in Chelsea (AFP)

 

“Last weekend, I watched the Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea game with one eye because I’m always envious of Chelsea. I always wish we (Manchester United) beat them. I sympathise with him (Mikel), his former club had to take a hit from Tottenham.

“When Mikel was there however, I watched Chelsea each time he was on the pitch with both eyes because he’s a great talent. It’s been a wonderful homecoming for him and we will do everything to support him.”

Tinubu however assured Manchester United fans that their club will bounce back from its recent dip in form.

“I’ve been to Chelsea to watch their games because of him (Mikel). I always want him to win, he’s a great midfielder. He’s helped the club a lot, he’s brought the name of the club up, he has the team spirit and camaraderie which made Chelsea proud.

Shugaba Buhari ya gana da Bola Tinubu da Bisi Akande a fadar sa play Tinubu's other love, apart from football, is politics (fadar shugaban kasa)

 

“Right now I’m going to play my own game, politics. Whatever is happening to Man United, no one club can stay up forever. They’ve set a great record already and we would be back on top. I think we are around number seven in the English Premier League table now. It’s too early in the season to write us off, we will never say die”, Tinubu told Punch.

Mikel had a glittering career at Chelsea, with two EPL titles, three FA Cups, one Football League Cup as well as the UEFA Champions League and Europa League titles, part of his trophy haul during an 11-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

