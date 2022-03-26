Bola Tinubu colloquium to discuss new world order, good governance

The colloquium, in its 13th edition, will take place on Tuesday, March 29, at Victoria Island, Lagos, and will be presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari as Chairman, and Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State as the chief host.

Omotoso said that Prof. Olufemi Bamiro, former vice chancellor, University of Ibadan, the keynote speaker, was expected to engage on the central theme, ”Pivoting Nigeria into the New World Order: Imperatives of Good Governance.”

He said the colloquium would also feature a panel session where some of Nigeria’s leading technology entrepreneurs would discuss , ”Technology, Entrepreneurship and the future of work”.

According to him, the panel discussion to be moderated by Tomilayo Akanni-Aluko will have Mr Bosun Tijani, Chief Executive Officer of Co-Creation Hub, as the Lead Discussant.

He said that other panelists included Mr Samson Ogbole, Managing Director, Soilless Farms, Temie Giwa-Tubosun, Group Chief Executive, Life Bank, Kikelomo Fola-Ogunniya, Co-founder, Jand2Gidi and Lot Madaki, Chief Executive Officer, Madaki Shoes.

Omotoso said that Sen. Bola Tinubu, the man in whose honour the annual event was being organised, remained an extra-ordinary statesman, who had committed himself to making Nigeria one of the most prosperous nations.

”The theme speaks to the person and values of Asiwaju Tinubu. To celebrate his 70th birthday, this year’s colloquium theme is most appropriate.

”We are talking about an outstanding public servant, who is an advocate of good governance in Nigeria and Africa.