RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bola Tinubu colloquium to discuss new world order, good governance

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Organisers of the annual Bola Tinubu Colloquium on Friday, says the 2022 edition will peruse emerging global development issues.

APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Chairman of the Media and Publicity Sub-committee, Mr Gbenga Omotoso said in a statement that the colloquium would also examine the importance of good governance for Nigeria to be an influential and respected member of the international community.

Recommended articles

The colloquium, in its 13th edition, will take place on Tuesday, March 29, at Victoria Island, Lagos, and will be presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari as Chairman, and Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State as the chief host.

Omotoso said that Prof. Olufemi Bamiro, former vice chancellor, University of Ibadan, the keynote speaker, was expected to engage on the central theme, ”Pivoting Nigeria into the New World Order: Imperatives of Good Governance.”

He said the colloquium would also feature a panel session where some of Nigeria’s leading technology entrepreneurs would discuss , ”Technology, Entrepreneurship and the future of work”.

According to him, the panel discussion to be moderated by Tomilayo Akanni-Aluko will have Mr Bosun Tijani, Chief Executive Officer of Co-Creation Hub, as the Lead Discussant.

He said that other panelists included Mr Samson Ogbole, Managing Director, Soilless Farms, Temie Giwa-Tubosun, Group Chief Executive, Life Bank, Kikelomo Fola-Ogunniya, Co-founder, Jand2Gidi and Lot Madaki, Chief Executive Officer, Madaki Shoes.

Omotoso said that Sen. Bola Tinubu, the man in whose honour the annual event was being organised, remained an extra-ordinary statesman, who had committed himself to making Nigeria one of the most prosperous nations.

”The theme speaks to the person and values of Asiwaju Tinubu. To celebrate his 70th birthday, this year’s colloquium theme is most appropriate.

”We are talking about an outstanding public servant, who is an advocate of good governance in Nigeria and Africa.

”He demonstrated this as governor of Lagos state in eight years, where he laid the solid foundation for the progress and prosperity of the state, that we all talk about today,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Massive infrastructural development differentiates APC from PDP – Fashola

Massive infrastructural development differentiates APC from PDP – Fashola

Paris Club debt: Court dismisses 36 governors’ $418m suit against FG

Paris Club debt: Court dismisses 36 governors’ $418m suit against FG

Stop Monday sit-at-home, Soludo tells Anambra market leaders

Stop Monday sit-at-home, Soludo tells Anambra market leaders

Police parade officer who harassed motorist over tinted-glass permit

Police parade officer who harassed motorist over tinted-glass permit

Soldier arrested for allegedly killing 7 civilians, injuring 16 others in Borno

Soldier arrested for allegedly killing 7 civilians, injuring 16 others in Borno

Bola Tinubu colloquium to discuss new world order, good governance

Bola Tinubu colloquium to discuss new world order, good governance

PDP asks court to declare APC convention illegal

PDP asks court to declare APC convention illegal

APC unveils convention hashtag, says party united as ever

APC unveils convention hashtag, says party united as ever

2023 presidency: Dele Momodu picks PDP nomination, expression of interest forms

2023 presidency: Dele Momodu picks PDP nomination, expression of interest forms

Trending

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes. [Twitter:Punch]

FG demolishes former headquarters of AIB-N valued at N5bn

Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos (image used for illustration) [FAAN]

Without Tinubu's money, there wouldn't have been Kanu Heart Foundation - Ex-Eagles player

Tinubu (Phenomenal)

MultiChoice increases prices of GOtv and DStv packages

MultiChoice increases prices of DStv and GOtv packages