Bola Tinubu: Aero Contractors refuse boarding to unruly passenger

What the passenger did: The individual had caused a disturbance by loudly proclaiming that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, should not be inaugurated.

What Aero Contractors did to anti-Tinubu passenger

Due to the unusual behavior exhibited by the passenger, Aero Contractors deemed him to be a potential flight risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Aero Contractors officials, they reported the passenger to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and advised them to stop him from flying any airline because he could be a security risk.

Aero Contractors issued an internal memo on flight operations that identified the passenger as “unruly passenger under the influence with name Mr. Obiajulu Uja with PNR number: 14J1FG”. The memo stated that the passenger was denied boarding because of his unruly behavior.

Aero Contractors officials expressed their dissatisfaction with the response of the NCAA and FAAN, stating that if the passenger were a terrorist, he could have carried out an action that could jeopardise airport security.

Anti-Tinubu passenger kicked off another aircraft

However, the passenger later boarded an Ibom Air flight from Abuja to Lagos on March 31, 2023, and started shouting again that other passengers should not allow Tinubu to be sworn-in.

ADVERTISEMENT