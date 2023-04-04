The sports category has moved to a new website.
Bola Tinubu: Aero Contractors refuse boarding to unruly passenger

Ima Elijah

Aero Contractors has revealed that a passenger who disrupted a flight by shouting that President-elect Bola Tinubu should not be sworn-in was denied boarding by the airline.

Aero Contractors aircraft
According to recent reports, Aero Contractors has disclosed that a disruptive passenger on an Abuja-Lagos Ibom Air flight last Friday, March 31, 2023, was denied boarding by airline officials.

What the passenger did: The individual had caused a disturbance by loudly proclaiming that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, should not be inaugurated.

Due to the unusual behavior exhibited by the passenger, Aero Contractors deemed him to be a potential flight risk.

According to Aero Contractors officials, they reported the passenger to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and advised them to stop him from flying any airline because he could be a security risk.

Aero Contractors issued an internal memo on flight operations that identified the passenger as “unruly passenger under the influence with name Mr. Obiajulu Uja with PNR number: 14J1FG”. The memo stated that the passenger was denied boarding because of his unruly behavior.

Aero Contractors officials expressed their dissatisfaction with the response of the NCAA and FAAN, stating that if the passenger were a terrorist, he could have carried out an action that could jeopardise airport security.

However, the passenger later boarded an Ibom Air flight from Abuja to Lagos on March 31, 2023, and started shouting again that other passengers should not allow Tinubu to be sworn-in.

The crew of the Ibom Air flight was made uncomfortable by the passenger's behavior, prompting the pilot in command to call security operatives at the airport to remove him from the flight.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

