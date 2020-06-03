The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Enenche said that troops of Operation Lafya Dole (OPLD) on May 26, killed high ranking commanders of the Abubakar Shekau’s faction of the Boko Haram terrorist’ group during a counter attack against the terrorists.

He explained that the Boko Haram/ISWAP commanders that were killed include Manzar Halid, Amir Abu Fatima and Nicap among others with 72 fighters of the sect also neutralised in the attack.

According to him, others wounded with narrow chances of survival include some high profile commanders and fighters are, Namelyamratu AL-Naweer, Kaka Bana and Tareta Babakari.

“Equally, a large number of their equipment including gun trucks, motorcycles and bicycles were destroyed by troops in collaboration with the Air Task Force during BHT/ISWAP fighters’ withdrawal which was in disarray.

“Furthermore, credible information indicates that the BHT/ISWAP camp is in chaos and presently unable to conduct any offensive due to heavy losses.

“Additionally, the blockade of their spy routes, networks, crossing points and logistics supplies had further crippled the terrorists and limited their freedom of movement and action to the advantage of own troops.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, congratulates the gallant troops for their resilience, courage and dedication to ending the North-East security challenge.

“The High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria hereby encourages all troops of OPLD to sustain the onslaught against the terrorists,” he said.