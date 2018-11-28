Boko Haram threatens to attack another Army base in Borno

news

Terrorist group, Boko Haram, has threatened to carry out a fresh attack on the military base in Jiddari-Polo, Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

The insurgents made the threat following an attack they carried out on farmers in the region On Monday, November 26, 2018.

According to a report by AFP, four people were killed while one was severely injured after Monday's attack. One of the survivors of the attack, Mala Umara, disclosed that the insurgents came in large numbers.

He added that while sparing him, the insurgents instructed him to tell the Nigerian Army to prepare for another attack.

"They asked me to deliver a message to the soldiers that they should be prepared for an attack soon. They told me the same message three times and emphasized I convey it to the soldiers," he told AFP