The Nigerian Air Force has again taken the fight against insurgents to their hideouts as NAF fighter jets deployed to Sambisa reportedly bombarded the forest killing many Boko Haram terrorists.

According to TheNation, the air strikes targeted at the “S” region in the forest, also destroyed the terrorists’ facilities including vehicles and motorcycles hidden under dense vegetation.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola states that “the Air Task Force (ATF), Operation RATTLE SNAKE 3 has neutralised some Boko Haram terrorists.

The statement reads in part, “The air strikes were executed in continuation of Operation RATTLE SNAKE 3 after series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions showed that the BHTs; with their vehicles, motorcycles and logistics facilities camouflaged under the dense forest vegetation; had intensified activities in the “S” Region with a view to launching further attacks on civilian settlements and troops’ locations in the area.

“The ATF therefore detailed its fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location, scoring crucial hits leading to the neutralization of some BHT fighters as well as the destruction of some of their structures.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its air campaign to shape the battlespace in the Northeast for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations”.

Since the leader of Boko Haram terrorists, Yusuf Muhammed was killed in 2009, Boko Haram terrorists have been rampaging the northern part of the country killing and abducting Nigerians.