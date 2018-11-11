Pulse.ng logo
Boko Haram steals 200 cows, 300 sheep and goats in Borno — NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Sunday said Boko Haram insurgents came on a robbery mission on Saturday night  at Bale Shuwa village in Jere Local government of Borno state and made away with cows, sheep and goats.

Alhaji Bashir Garga, NEMA’s Northeast Zonal Coordinator, made the disclosure in a statement in Maiduguri.

Garga said: “Suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked Bale-Shuwa village in Jere Local Government Area at about 7:30 pm on Saturday.

“One disabled person was allegedly killed and 65 houses were burnt, while 200 cows, 300 sheep and goats were carted away”.

Garga added that those wounded in the attack were provided with treatment, noting that humanitarian needs assessment is being conducted, to ensure mobilisation of immediate relief assistance to the victims.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that normalcy has been restored to the area as people who earlier fled the communities returned to their homes after the military repelled the insurgents’ attack.

