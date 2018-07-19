Boko Haram bomb specialists gets N5,000 for every suicide attack

news

Two bomb specialists working with Boko Haram have narrated how they get N5,000 each for orchestrating suicide bombing attacks on Nigerians in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The two suspects were identified as Abubakar Kori and Ibrahim Mala.

Kori and Mala in separate interviews explained how they facilitated several suicide bombing activities of Boko-Haram insurgents and get rewarded with N5,000 for each attack.

25-year-old Kori and 48-year-old Mala are among the 22 people arrested by the police in Borno and Yobe for their alleged involvement in suicide bombing activities carried out by the insurgents.

The suspected terrorists were arrested by Intelligence Response Team, IRT, led by Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police.

How we got N5,000 to facilitate suicide bomb attacks in Maiduguri

Speaking to newsmen after his arrest, Kori said he was a security guard at a fuel dispensing station in Dalori area of Maiduguri.

“My role is to keep the Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) for onward delivery to another person who will carry out the attack. On different occasions, two of my acquaintances gave a parcel to keep for somebody, who will come and take it.

“I normally kept the parcel in my duty post; the appointed person would come and picked it; after successful delivery, they paid me N5, 000. We reside in the same neighbourhood in Maiduguri; they always told me that the parcel was given to them by one Ba’Adam, and asked me to keep it.

“They introduced me to Ba’Adam, who is the mastermind of the attacks,” Kori revealed.

Explaining his involvement, Mala, a butcher and resident of Dalori-Kakere village in the outskirts of Maiduguri, revealed that the insurgents were supplying sheep and provided him with N180, 000 loans, to enable him to run his business.

“They paid me N5, 000 for safekeeping of IEDs, and they also sent me on errands to buy consumable items for them. I bought the items at the market and kept it at my home; some persons would come at night, pick and deliver same to members of the group hiding in the forest.

“Some of the items included torch lights, matches, sandals, kola nuts, cubes and clothing materials. I saved money in dealing with the group and bought a plot of land worth over N420, 000. I know that they are Boko-Haram insurgents and my wife was not happy with my dealings with them; she asked me to stop but it is too late,” he said.

Meet the 20-year-old coordinator of suicide attacks by Boko Haram

20-year-old Adam Mustapha, who is widely referred to as Ba’Adam, has been fingered as the coordinator of the suicide bomb attacks by Boko Haram.

Admitting the accusation, Ba’Adam said that he coordinated various suicide bomb attacks, which resulted in the death of hundreds of people in Maiduguri.

Ba’Adam revealed that he coordinated attacks at Bulukuntu, Baga road, 333 Artillery gate, Customs, Post Office and Muna Garage areas of Maiduguri.

“On two occasions, I was paid N200, 000 for the successful execution of bomb attacks.

“Most of the time, I had to pester them before payment could be made to me,” he said.