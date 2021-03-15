Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole killed 41 Boko Haram terrorists during a gunfight early on Monday, March 15, 2021.

Nigerian Army spokesperson, Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima, said troops on patrol ran into the fighters of the Islamic sect along Musuri in Gamboru Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State.

Soldiers engaged the terrorists in a gunfight that lasted for about 45 minutes.

"With superior firepower, troops ultimately dominated the area after neutralizing 41 of the terrorists," Yerima said.

Troops rescued 60 elderly women and children who had been abducted by the terrorists, and recovered weapons including 12 AK-47 rifles, and eight Fabric Nationale (FN) rifles.

They also recovered a motorcycle, six bicycles, mechanic tool boxes, a sewing machine, large quantity of batteries used for making of Improvise Explosive Devices, and sex enhancement drugs amongst other things.

"Troops are in high fighting spirit and determined as ever to clear the entire region and country of vestiges of Boko Haram terrorists," Yerima said.

Boko Haram has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions from their communities since the group's insurgency escalated in 2009.