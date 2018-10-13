Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Boko Haram sect members “neutralised”, wound 6 soldiers

Boko Haram sect members “neutralised”, wound 6 soldiers in repels attack – Army

Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, Army Director, Public Relations, announced this in a statement he issued in Maiduguri on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Displaced Nigerians are not going back home because of Boko Haram play Boko Haram sect members “neutralised”, wound 6 soldiers in repell attack – Army (The Guardian UK/Afolabi Sotunde/Reuters)

The Nigerian Army said that six soldiers sustained injury while repelling Boko Haram insurgents in an ambush at Arege area of Borno on Friday.

Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, Army Director, Public Relations, announced this in a statement he issued in Maiduguri on Saturday.

He said that scores of the insurgents were neutralised while others escaped with various degrees of injury during the encounter.

Chukwu said that one vehicle was recovered from the terrorists, while three gun trucks were destroyed by the troops of Sector 3, deployed in operation LAFIYA DOLE.

“Unfortunately, six soldiers sustained various degrees of injury and are currently receiving medical attention at the military facility.

“The public is once again reminded to report any suspicious movements or activities in their areas to the law enforcement agents for prompt action,’’ he announced.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Fighting Corruption President Buhari’s new executive order on foreign...bullet
2 This is what 'Minimum Wage' in Nigeria really meansbullet
3 Pastors begin 40-day prayer for Buhari ahead of 2019bullet

Related Articles

Boko Haram Defense Headquarters solicits vital information in defeating terrorists
‘Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram’ Chibok girls tell their story in HBO's documentary (Video)
Cameroon Election Citizens face long wait for presidential results
Boko Haram Troops kill 5 insurgents in Borno
APC Primaries Read Buhari's acceptance speech after being elected party's flag-bearer
Muhammadu Buhari Nigeria's anti-corruption crusader
Cameroon Election Economy hard hit by anglophone unrest, jihadist attacks
Paul Biya Cameroon President at helm of six-time election winning machine
Paul Biya Cameroon president hits campaign trail ahead of vote

Local

Flood: EU supports Nigeria with N400m, as FG assists victims with N3bn
Melaye says SARS tried to kill him in his Kogi home
Why we invaded Dino Melaye’s house - Police
Innoson accuses EFCC of double standards
Innoson accuses EFCC of double standards
Nigerians react to emergence of Peter Obi as Atiku’s running mate
Nigerians react to emergence of Peter Obi as Atiku’s running mate
X
Advertisement