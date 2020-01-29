Following the recent increase in Boko Haram insurgents activities in the North-eastern part of Nigeria, the House of Representatives has called for the resignation of the service chiefs.

The House at the plenary on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, also asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the service chiefs if they refuse to resign.

This according to Punch was the resolution of the lawmakers following the unanimous adoption of a motion moved by the Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno, on the continued attacks by Boko Haram insurgents on communities in the North-East.

In his prayer on the motion, Ahmadu Jaha, the lawmaker representing Chibok/Damboa/Gwoza Federal Constituency called for the resignation and sacking of the security chiefs.

The lawmakers, therefore, resolved to “call on all the service chiefs to resign immediately, failing which the President should remove them,” Punch reports.

Details later…