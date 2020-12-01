Lawmakers in the House of Representatives have summoned President Muhammadu Buhari to explain his administration's efforts on the war on terror.

At least 43 farmers were killed by terrorists during a devastating attack in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

The massacre has led to widespread condemnation of the Buhari-led government's efforts towards eradicating the terrorist group.

While deliberating on the latest terrorist attack during plenary on Tuesday, December 1, Ahmad Jaha moved that Buhari be invited to explain the security situation in the country.

The motion was endorsed and passed in a unanimous vote by members of the House, but this wasn't until a series of disagreements on the summon.

Details later.