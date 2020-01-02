Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly attacked a town, Michika in Adamawa state.

The terrorists were said to have hit the town in the evening of Thursday, January 2, 2019.

According to TheCable, a soldier confirmed the attack saying he got a call around 6pm that the insurgents were already in the town.

The soldier said, “Michika is under attack right now. Our men are on their way to repel.”

Also confirming the development, a north-east resident told the online news platform that his sister was trapped as a result of the attack.

However, Nigeria Army has not yet confirmed the attack.

Recall that an affiliate of the ISIS in Nigeria, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) released a video to announce that it had just murdered 11 Christians on Christmas day.

The terrorists said their christian captives were killed in retaliation for the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria in October.