According to TheCable, It was not confirm if any ransom was paid to secure their release, following a negotiation with the insurgents.

The humanitarian workers – two females and three males – were abducted three days to Christmas.

Boko Haram fighters had ambushed their convoy en route to Maiduguri from Monguno in Borno.

The victims are George Michael, International Organisation for Migration, (IOM); Jennifer Samuel of Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA); Arthur Chima, Solidarity International, Asabe Musa, ALIMA; and Adamu Ozeshi, Red Cross.

“They are in good health and are being debriefed at our command in Maiduguri,” a security source said.

In December, the insurgents had kill four humanitarian workers they abducted in July.

They blamed it on the breakdown of talks with the government.

“The government is not sincere and do not respect timelines,” Ahmad Salkida, a journalist known to have access to Boko Haram leadership, had quoted a sect commander as saying.

Boko Haram has also killed other abducted aid workers. On Christmas Day, 10 Christian captives were killed by the sect.