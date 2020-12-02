Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has expressed his sadness over the recent slaughter of rice farmers in Nigeria.

At least 43 farmers were killed by terrorists during a devastating attack in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State on November 28, 2020.

Pope Francis said in remarks he made on Wednesday, December 2 that the attack was unfortunate.

"May God welcome them into His peace and comfort their families; and convert the hearts of those who commit such horrors, which severely offend His name," he said.

In claiming responsibility for the attack, Boko Haram said it killed at least 78 farmers for working with the Nigerian military in arresting one of its fighters.

Nigeria remains the third most-terrorised country in the world [IEP]

The Islamic sect has killed over 30,000 people and displaced millions in the restive region since its insurgency escalated in 2009.

Overall, deaths from terrorism in Nigeria are now 83% lower than at their peak in 2014, according to the 2020 Global Terrorism Index (GTI) report, but Boko Haram killings increased in 2019 over the previous year.

The sect was ranked as the second deadliest terrorist group globally in 2019 ahead of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), and Al-Shabaab, and only behind the Taliban.

Nigeria remains the third most-affected by terrorism across the world, a position it first assumed in 2015 after dropping from second place.