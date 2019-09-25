The Nigerian Army has shut down the offices of Mercy Corps, an international aid agency, in two states in the northeast region, barely a week after it shut down Action Against Hunger.

Mercy Corps announced on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 that its offices in Borno and Yobe states were shut by the Army without an official explanation.

"Mercy Corps is suspending operations in Borno and Yobe States, Nigeria, following the closure of four of our field offices by the Nigerian military.

"We have not yet received an official reason from the Nigerian authorities for the closure and we are seeking to work with them to resolve this as soon as possible," the agency said.

Media reports before the announcement had indicated that the Army's shutdown was due to the discovery of N29 million being transported in Borno by a driver that claimed it belonged to Mercy Corps.

Last week, the Army announced a similar ban of Action Against Hunger stating that credible intelligence revealed the Paris-based agency supplied food and medication to Boko Haram terrorists.

"AAH has been declared persona nan grata for aiding Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa by supplying them food and drugs despite warning from the TC – OPLD," the Army said.

The agency denied the allegations and accused the Army of cutting off aid to millions of people in the northeast region that has been devastated by years of insurgency.

Since Boko Haram's insurgency escalated in 2009, the terrorist group has killed around 30,000 people and displaced millions in the northeast region, with its operations also extending to border countries like Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

Even though the powers of the Abubakar Shekau-led main faction of Boko Haram has been on the wane in the past couple of years, another faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), has grown in influence and carried out several brutal attacks.

However, despite ISWAP's attacks on military troops and bases over the past year, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has insisted that the group has been degraded, and limited to only attacking "soft targets".