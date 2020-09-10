Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has assured residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja that it is in control of security in the capital city.

An internal memo signed by the Comptroller, Enforcement of Customs headquarters, H.A Sabo, and leaked last week had noted that Boko Haram terrorists are planning attacks in Abuja.

He said at least five terrorist camps were already set up in and around Abuja in anticipation of the attacks and called for enhanced security awareness.

During a media briefing on Thursday, September 10, 2020, DHQ spokesperson, Major-General John Enenche, said the Armed Forces and other security agencies have been on red alert to combat crime and ensure effective surveillance of the FCT and other states.

"The Armed Forces of Nigeria working together with other security and response agencies particularly the core intelligence agencies hereby assure the general public that preventive and preemptive intelligence operations are ongoing.

"The general public is thus advised to go about their lawful businesses undeterred," he said.

DHQ spokesperson, Major-General John Enenche, says there's no cause for alarm [DHQ]

Boko Haram has killed over 30,000 people, and displaced over 2.5 million people in the northeast and surrounding areas in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger.

The group carried out suicide bomb attacks in Abuja in its early years but has had its operational capacity limited over the years to the northeast region.

The Army last month discovered a bomb-making factory belonging to members of Darul Salam, identified as a terrorist group, during a clearance operation in Uttu, located in Toto local government area of Nasarawa, a state sharing borders with the FCT.

Over 400 family members of the group's fighters were found in the forest and taken into custody by troops, while many fighters fled.

Troops recovered several IED-making materials at the location including two scales, six rocket launcher bombs, one bag of fertilizer, half a bag of gun powder, 10 locally-made hand grenades, one Rocket Propelled Grenade bomb fuse, one locally-made rocket launcher, two Improvised Explosive Devices, and 13 improvised rocket bombs.