Boko Haram members are now surrendering - Buhari

The President said this while speaking in Borno state during the 2018 Nigerian Army Day celebration.

  Published: , Refreshed:

President Buhari has said that Boko Haram members now surrender willingly to Nigerian Army troops in the North-East.

The President said this while speaking in Borno state during the 2018 Nigerian Army Day celebration, Channels Television reports.

The President also thanked the Nigerian military for their efforts in keeping the country safe.

He said “It is gratifying to hear on daily basis, the progress of our gallant troops as they carry out clearance operations along the fringes of Lake Chad waters and northern Borno.

“Members of the Boko Haram insurgents now surrender willingly in their numbers to our troops.

“I am happy to inform Nigerians that all other forms of security challenges in other parts of the country are being tackled by our security agencies.

“Our nation is safe again, thanks to the efforts of our security agencies.

Buhari vows to punish sponsors of violence

Buhari also alleged that some disgruntled Nigerians are sponsoring violence in some parts of the country, and promised that they will be fished out and punished.

ALSO READ: Boko Haram shook hands, took pictures with Nigerians

He said “This does not mean there are no challenges.

“There are pockets of violence in several states, some deliberately initiated by disgruntled persons who have lost all arguments and are desperate to cause mayhem as a way of seeking relevance.

“We shall fish them out and punish them according to the provision of the law.”

Also, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai for motivating the troops as they wage war against Boko Haram.

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

