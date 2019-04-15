According to Azem Bermendoa Agouna, an army spokesman said on Monday, April 15, 2019, that the Islamist militants also injured 15 others when they attacked an army position in Kaiga Kindjiria, in western Chad, on Sunday.

The Chadian army claims it killed 63 Boko Haram fighters during the gun battle near Lake Chad.

Boko Haram is a jihadist terrorist organization based in northeastern Nigeria, also active in Niger and northern Cameroon.