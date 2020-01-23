At least seven soldiers have been killed during a gun battle with Boko Haram insurgents in Mainok, a town along the Maiduguri-Damaturu road in Borno.

Security sources who confirmed this development, according to The Nation, disclosed that the battle also left five soldiers injured, while two others are missing.

It was gathered that some of the terrorists were killed by soldiers, while many others sustained varying degree of injuries.

A source however stated that the remains of the fallen soldiers had been recovered and the injured had been moved to a medical facility for treatment.

“Two gun trucks and three anti-aircraft equipment could not be accounted for following the attack," the source added.

Pulse understands that the Nigerian Army is yet to confirm the recent killings.

Prior to this development, there had been confusion between a team of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives who repelled Boko Haram insurgents in a fierce battle, and soldiers deployed to battle the insurgents in Mainok.

The soldiers were reported to have repeatedly opened fire on the SARS operatives, who repelled Boko Haram attack in the area on Monday, January 20.